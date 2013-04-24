Georgia-Pacific to buy Buckeye Technologies for $1.5 bln

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Privately held Georgia-Pacific LLC will buy specialty fiber maker Buckeye Technologies Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt.
Buckeye's shareholders will receive $37.50 per share, a premium of 25 percent to the stock's Tuesday close on the New York Stock Exchange.
Georgia Pacific makes building products, tissue, packaging, paper, cellulose and related chemicals.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ