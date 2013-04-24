版本:
Georgia-Pacific to buy Buckeye Technologies for $1.5 bln

April 24 Privately held Georgia-Pacific LLC will buy specialty fiber maker Buckeye Technologies Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt.

Buckeye's shareholders will receive $37.50 per share, a premium of 25 percent to the stock's Tuesday close on the New York Stock Exchange.

Georgia Pacific makes building products, tissue, packaging, paper, cellulose and related chemicals.
