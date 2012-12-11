Buckeye Partners pipeline shut in NJ after small leak

BRIEF-Bombardier, Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
NEW YORK Dec 11 Pipeline operator Buckeye Partners LP shut down a gasoline service line in Hillsborough, New Jersey, Monday due to a small leak, a person familiar with the company's operations said.
The line had leaked 25 gallons of gasoline, the person said. Buckeye shut down and isolated the line Monday, the person added.
It was not immediately clear when the full line would be reopened.
Buckeye did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.