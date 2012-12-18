版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Buckeye Pipelines restores service on section of New Jersey line

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Dec 18 Pipeline operator Buckeye Partners said Tuesday it had restored normal operations on a 140,000 barrels-per-day section of its pipeline system near Hillsborough, New Jersey.

The section had been closed since last Monday because of a leak. The pipeline carries refined products from Linden, New Jersey to Macungie, Pennsylvania.

