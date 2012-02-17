Buckeye requests modifying nominations on 3 pipeline segments

Feb 16 Buckeye Partners LP said it was asking shippers to review their current nominations on pipeline segments L415/521, L316 and L010 and revise with binding nominations. The company has determined that there are higher nominations than all the three pipeline segments' capacity for March 2012. Shipments via the Buckeye L415/521 Midwest line segment delivering to destinations including Aurora, Brecksville, Midland, Bellevue, Coraopolis and Drydock are in excess of pipeline capacity, the company said. The L316 line segment delivers to destinations such as Bradley Road and Lorain. Batches for the L010 system are sourced from Chicago origins to Buckeye's MPS destinations in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The submission date for binding nominations on Transport 4 will be by the close of business on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The company said binding nomination volumes will be reviewed and if required final allocated volumes for March will be sent to each shipper on Thursday, Feb. 23. Buckeye Partners owns and operates approximately 5,400 miles of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate storage capacity of approximately 27.2 million barrels.