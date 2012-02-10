Buckeye says NJ terminal acquisition gives access to water

NEW YORK Feb 10 Buckeye Pipeline Partners said on Friday that its purchase of Chevron's Perth Amboy plant will give it direct access to the Arthur Kill in the New York Harbor.

The facility has about 4 million barrels of tankage, with 2.7 million barrels of actively used tanks under contract to Chevron, a Buckeye spokesman said during an earnings conference call.

The remaining 1.3 million barrels will be refurbished and will seek new customers for the space, the company said.