Buckeye says 304 line In Michigan restarted

April 8 Buckeye Partners LP said it restarted its Line 304 in Monroe County, Michigan, early Sunday morning, ending a seven-day shutdown.

Line 304 has a capacity of transporting about 50,000 barrels a day of refined products, a Buckeye spokesman said on Monday. It runs from Toledo, Ohio, to Detroit.
