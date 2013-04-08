Buckeye says 304 line In Michigan restarted

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
April 8 Buckeye Partners LP said it restarted its Line 304 in Monroe County, Michigan, early Sunday morning, ending a seven-day shutdown.
Line 304 has a capacity of transporting about 50,000 barrels a day of refined products, a Buckeye spokesman said on Monday. It runs from Toledo, Ohio, to Detroit.
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades