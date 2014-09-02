Buckeye Partners to buy midstream assets for $860 mln

Sept 2 Buckeye Partners LP said it would
pay $860 million for 80 percent of Trafigura AG's
membership interests in certain midstream assets linking South
Texas to the Gulf Coast.
Buckeye Texas Partners will run a deep-water, high-volume
marine terminal, a condensate splitter and LPG storage complex
on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Buckeye said.
Buckeye Texas Partners will also own three crude oil and
condensate gathering facilities in the Eagle Ford shale, Buckeye
said.
Buckeye said it expected Buckeye Texas Partners to invest
about $240-$270 million through the first quarter of 2016.
