UPDATE 1-Buckeye restarts production at Florida mill

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
July 5 Specialty fiber maker Buckeye Technologies Inc restarted its Florida plant after equipment failure on June 17 caused structural damage to machinery and the plant building.
The specialty pulp line returned to production on June 23 and the fluff pulp line began operations on July 4, the company said in a statement.
The company, which operates facilities in the United States, Germany and Canada, said on June 25 that the incident would impact fourth-quarter earnings by about 8 cents to 11 cents per share.
Analysts on average are expecting a fourth-quarter profit of 63 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Buckeye, valued at $1.14 billion, closed at $28.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.