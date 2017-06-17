Apparel retailer Buckle says some credit card information compromised

June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said
on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers
may have been compromised after its payment system was breached
by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its
stores.
The Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it engaged outside
experts to investigate the incident.
Based on the investigation, Buckle said no Social Security
numbers, email addresses or physical addresses were obtained by
the criminal entity, but certain credit card numbers may have
been compromised.
The company said its store payment data systems were
infected with a type of malicious code, which was then quickly
removed.
"There is also no evidence that the buckle.com website or
buckle.com guests were impacted," the retailer added.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Leslie Adler)