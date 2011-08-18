UPDATE 1-Buckle Inc posts higher Q2 profit on rugged denim sales

* Q2 EPS $0.50 vs $0.45 last yr
Aug 18 Buckle Inc posted a higher
second-quarter profit as the apparel and footwear retailer saw
strong demand for its fashionable denims.
Net income rose to $23.6 million, or 50 cents a share,
compared with $20.7 million or 45 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, whose merchandise included third-party brands
like Guess, Diesel, Hurley and Ed Hardy said revenue was up 12.6
percent to $212.4 million. Same-store sales rose 8.9 percent.
Shares of the Kearney, Nebraska-based company closed at
$37.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)