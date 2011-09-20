UPDATE 1-Buckle to pay out special cash dividend

* To pay $2.25/shr special cash dividend

* To pay $0.20/shr regular dividend

* Both dividends payable on Oct. 27 (Follows alerts)

Sept 20 Footwear retailer Buckle Inc said it will pay out a much-anticipated $2.25 per share special cash dividend to shareholders of record as of Oct. 14.

The company, whose merchandise include third-party brands like Guess, Diesel and Ed Hardy, also authorized a 20 cent a share regular quarterly dividend.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based company, which usually pays out special dividends in September, delayed its 2010 special dividend of $2.50 a share to November.

Both the special cash dividend and the quarterly dividend for this year are payable on Oct. 27, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which have fallen more than 4 percent this year, closed at $39.38 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)