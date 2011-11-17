UPDATE 1-Buckle posts bigger profit, beats estimates

Nov 17 Clothes and accessories retailer
Buckle Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit that beat
Wall Street estimates, as strong demand for its jeans and
footwear offset rising costs.
The Kearney, Nebraska-based company, which taps into smaller
cities for its clientele, also sells third-party brands like
Guess, Diesel and Ed Hardy, which boost sales.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $273.4 mln $268.3 mln $243.3 mln
Net income $38.3 mln -- $34.4 mln
GAAP EPS $0.81 $0.80 $0.73
* Comparable sales for the quarter rose 9.1 percent
* Online sales (not included in comparable sales) rose 25.4
percent to $18.9 million
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Shares closed at $41.97 Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)