UPDATE 1-Buckle posts bigger profit, beats estimates

 Nov 17 Clothes and accessories retailer
Buckle Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit that beat
Wall Street estimates, as strong demand for its jeans and
footwear offset rising costs.	
  The Kearney, Nebraska-based company, which taps into smaller
cities for its clientele, also sells third-party brands like
Guess, Diesel and Ed Hardy, which boost sales. 	
 KEY POINTS:         Q3 2011       I/B/E/S       Q3 2010
  Revenue          $273.4 mln   $268.3 mln    $243.3 mln
  Net income       $38.3 mln     --           $34.4 mln
  GAAP EPS         $0.81         $0.80        $0.73
 	
 * Comparable sales for the quarter rose 9.1 percent
 * Online sales (not included in comparable sales) rose 25.4
percent to $18.9 million 

 MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:	
 * Shares closed at $41.97 Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange

 (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)

