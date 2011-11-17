UPDATE 1-Buckle posts bigger profit, beats estimates

Nov 17 Clothes and accessories retailer Buckle Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, as strong demand for its jeans and footwear offset rising costs. The Kearney, Nebraska-based company, which taps into smaller cities for its clientele, also sells third-party brands like Guess, Diesel and Ed Hardy, which boost sales. KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $273.4 mln $268.3 mln $243.3 mln

Net income $38.3 mln -- $34.4 mln

GAAP EPS $0.81 $0.80 $0.73

* Comparable sales for the quarter rose 9.1 percent

* Online sales (not included in comparable sales) rose 25.4 percent to $18.9 million

* Shares closed at $41.97 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange