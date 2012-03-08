US aerospace group warns of budget-cuts 'havoc'

* New Deloitte report underscores heft of industry
* Industry group says cuts could result in double-dip
recession
WASHINGTON, March 7 Additional U.S.
defense spending cuts due to take effect in January 2013 would
"wreak havoc" on the U.S. aerospace and defense industry, and
could trigger a double-dip recession in the United States, an
aerospace trade group said on Wednesday.
Doubling the $487 billion in defense spending cuts already
planned for the next decade would result in serious consequences
for the industry, which contributes 2.2 percent of U.S. gross
domestic product and supports more than 3.5 million jobs, said
Marion Blakey, who heads the Aerospace Industries Association.
She urged Congress to act quickly to reverse the mandatory
across-the-board budget cuts, or "sequestration."
"These blind budget cuts could dismantle a crown jewel of
our economy, pushing us into a double-dip recession and
stripping America of its global superpower status," Blakey said.
AIA released a new report prepared by Deloitte that Blakey
said mapped out the importance of the industry to the U.S.
economy and its contribution to technological growth through
innovations such as the Internet and nanotechnology.
The report said the industry accounted for 7 percent of
exports in 2010, and was the largest net exporting industry in
the United States. It said the industry contributed an estimated
$37.8 billion in taxes to state, local and federal coffers.
Companies are looking to foreign sales, acquisitions and
growth in adjacent markets to continue generating profits for
shareholders, but a big cut in Pentagon spending could harm
company-funded research and development, the report said.
AIA last year commissioned a separate study that concluded
further budget cuts could eliminate more than 1 million direct
and indirect jobs in the industry.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has repeatedly warned that
additional cuts beyond the $487 billion already required under
an August deal between the White House and Congress could damage
the country's security.
The Pentagon's fiscal 2013 spending plan calls for a base
defense budget of $525.4 billion, about $5.1 billion less than
that approved for 2012. It would cut more than 100,000 troops
over five years and slow or cut many weapons purchases.
The budget does not include an additional $500 billion in
cuts over 10 years that will be required beginning in January
2013 unless Congress takes action to avert them. Those cuts are
required because lawmakers failed to reach a deal by the end of
2011 on an extra $1.2 trillion in federal spending reductions.
Blakey said across-the-board sequestration threatened
funding for NASA space programs and an effort to revamp the U.S.
air traffic system that dates back to the 1960s.
Boeing Co Chairman and Chief Executive Jim McNerney
told a separate news conference on Wednesday that the defense
industry realized that some cuts were needed to help reduce the
federal deficit but sequestration was "a bridge too far."