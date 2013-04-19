版本:
US airlines file legal action to block FAA furloughs

WASHINGTON, April 19 The top U.S. airline industry group on Friday said it filed legal action to prevent the Federal Aviation Administration from furloughing air traffic controllers, a move that could cause delays of over three hours at major airports.

Airlines for America (A4A) said it is also seeking legislation that would spare air traffic controllers from furloughs by declaring them "essential" federal personnel.
