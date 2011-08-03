Budweiser beer gets new, redder design

* New design uses same logos but in updated way
* Rolling out this summer in US, elsewhere later
NEW YORK Aug 3 The King of Beers is seeing
red.
Anheuser-Busch-InBev (ABI.BR) is giving the Budweiser can a
makeover as it tries to reignite growth in the key U.S. beer
market, and the new can will have a lot more red than its
predecessor.
AB InBev, the world's largest brewer with other beer brands
such as Stella Artois and Beck's, said on Wednesday that it was
changing the design to give it an "updated look".
The new design keeps the same logos, including a red bowtie
and gold-colored crown. It will roll out in the United States
this summer and in other markets later this year, the
Belgium-based company said.
While the previous red-and-white can leaned more toward
white, the new model is markedly more red.
The new can design is the brand's 12th since Anheuser-Busch
started selling Budweiser in cans in 1936.
The company, which has leading market share in the United
States, suffered its first drop in worldwide beer sales in a
year and a half during this year's first quarter, as price
increases, rain in Brazil and high U.S. unemployment deterred
drinkers. [ID:nLDE74218I]
