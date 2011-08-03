Budweiser beer gets new, redder design

* New design uses same logos but in updated way

NEW YORK Aug 3 The King of Beers is seeing red.

Anheuser-Busch-InBev (ABI.BR) is giving the Budweiser can a makeover as it tries to reignite growth in the key U.S. beer market, and the new can will have a lot more red than its predecessor.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer with other beer brands such as Stella Artois and Beck's, said on Wednesday that it was changing the design to give it an "updated look".

The new design keeps the same logos, including a red bowtie and gold-colored crown. It will roll out in the United States this summer and in other markets later this year, the Belgium-based company said.

While the previous red-and-white can leaned more toward white, the new model is markedly more red.

The new can design is the brand's 12th since Anheuser-Busch started selling Budweiser in cans in 1936.

The company, which has leading market share in the United States, suffered its first drop in worldwide beer sales in a year and a half during this year's first quarter, as price increases, rain in Brazil and high U.S. unemployment deterred drinkers. [ID:nLDE74218I] (Reporting by Martinne Geller)