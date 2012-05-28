版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日

Peru union OKs plan to strike at Buenaventura mine

LIMA May 28 Unionized workers at Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura's main silver mine Uchucchacua have approved a plan to go on strike, labor leaders said on Monday.

They have not yet set a date for the start of the strike but a walkout would add to woes for the miner, where workers downed tools on Saturday at the Orcopampa gold mine.

