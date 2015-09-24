版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 24日 星期四

Buenaventura sees 2015 silver output at 23 mln ounces

LIMA, Sept 23 Buenaventura will likely produce 23 million ounces of silver this year, 500,000 less than previously expected because of a month-long strike at its Uchucchacua mine in May, the company said Wednesday. (Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

