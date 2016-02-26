Peru miner Buenaventura reports $293 mln loss in fourth quarter

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA Feb 26 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura reported a $293 million loss in net profit in the fourth quarter on weak prices and slipping gold output, 81 percent steeper than its shortfall in the same period in 2014.
The company reported a $317 million loss in all of last year as gold output from its mines and joint ventures dropped 20 percent.
The fourth quarter gap was steeper than the $9 million loss forecast by two analysts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.