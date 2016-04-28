Peru miner Buenaventura says net profit tripled in 1st quarter

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
LIMA, April 28 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Thursday that its net profit nearly tripled in the first quarter from the same period in 2014, rising to $51.6 million.
The company added in a market filing that it was seeking $275 million in bank loans in the second quarter to pay off its short-term debt and partially finance its Tambomayo mine. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing