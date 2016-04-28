版本:
2016年 4月 29日

Peru miner Buenaventura says net profit tripled in 1st quarter

LIMA, April 28 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Thursday that its net profit nearly tripled in the first quarter from the same period in 2014, rising to $51.6 million.

The company added in a market filing that it was seeking $275 million in bank loans in the second quarter to pay off its short-term debt and partially finance its Tambomayo mine. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)

