Books hit US$1.8bn on Province of Buenos Aires's new 6-yr bond

NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - Order books on Buenos Aire's new six-year US dollar bond have swelled to US$1.8bn ahead of pricing today, according to a source.

The borrower, rated Caa2/CCC- by Moody's and S&P, has set initial price thoughts of mid 10% area on the issue, which is expected to have a size of around US$500m. For earlier story click on. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)