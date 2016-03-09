Province of Buenos Aires sets IPTs on dollar bond

NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) - The province of Buenos Aires set initial price thoughts on a US dollar bond maturing in 2024 at mid-to-high 9%, a banker close to the deal told IFR on Wednesday.

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are lead managers on the bond offering, which is expected to price on Wednesday.

IPTs are broadly in line with yield talk of 9%-9.5%, according to investors.

The provincial government, which finished a roadshow for the deal on Tuesday, is expected to raise between US$750m and US$1bn with the deal, according to market participants. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)