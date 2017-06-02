UPDATE 4-Buffalo Wild Wings CEO to retire as activist Marcato wins board seats

(Adds details on vote, Marcato returns, stock price,
background)
By Michael Flaherty and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith said she will retire by the
end of the year after an activist hedge fund won a bitter proxy
contest that put three of its directors on the chicken-wing
restaurant's board.
Smith's decision to step down from the leadership role she
has held for more than two decades after spending the past year
trying to fend off Marcato Capital Management's demands for
change, underscores just how strongly the activist investor's
message resonated with other shareholders.
While the votes will not be officially tallied for a few
days, early indications show that roughly two-thirds of
shareholders voted for the San Francisco-based hedge fund's
nominees, a person familiar with the voting said on Friday.
Smith, who has been CEO since 1996, oversaw a ten-fold
increase in the company's stock since the company went public in
2003. But "BDubs" - as it is known among loyal sports loving
patrons - has struggled to jolt its market value since shares
hit a peak of $201.14 in September 2015.
"Now's the time where some new blood is needed," said
restaurant industry analyst Stephen Anderson, who added that the
company needed to keep menu prices down and to add more
discipline around cost controls.
Marcato, which owns more than 9 percent of the company's
shares, has seen its flagship fund return 7.7 percent so far
this year while its smaller Encore fund is up 16 percent,
handily beating the average hedge fund's 2.3 percent gain for
the year to date as well as the Standard & Poor 500 stock index'
8.7 percent gain.
Minneapolis-based Buffalo Wild Wings has a market value of
$2.6 billion.
Marcato publicly launched its campaign last July, pressuring
Smith and the board to pursue strategies that it believes will
boost the company's stock price, which had lagged in the year
prior compared with peers.
From the beginning, Marcato, run by Mick McGuire, pushed for
the company to franchise 90 percent of its more than 1,200
restaurants - up from the current 50-50 ratio - and to speed up
its international and tech expansion. This year, McGuire stepped
up the pressure when he called for Smith to be ousted.
The fight turned increasingly bitter and personal but in the
end became a victory for the activist at a time many of these
funds are reaching settlements with companies as Elliott
Management did recently with Arconic Inc.
Shareholders elected three of Marcato's four board nominees
including McGuire, who honed his activist skills as a partner at
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, former Pizza
Hut CEO Scott Bergren and restaurant industry veteran Sam Rovit.
A fourth Marcato nominee, restaurant industry veteran Lee
Sanders, was not elected to the board.
In an odd twist the annual meeting was adjourned for an hour
this morning, sending the stock price tumbling as speculation
mounted that Marcato had lost the election and was possibly
trying to exit its stake.
But the share price rallied after the company said in a
statement that Smith was stepping down as CEO and from her board
seat. It closed up 1.74 percent at $152.35 in Friday trading on
Nasdaq.
McGuire has said the share price could triple if his ideas
were implemented.
Buffalo Wild Wings had nine directors up for election at the
meeting, three of whom Marcato had targeted to replace: Cynthia
Davis, Oliver Maggard and Jerry Rose.
The other company nominees were Rovit, who was a nominee for
both Marcato and Buffalo Wild Wings, Andre Fernandez, Janice
Fields, Harry Lawton and Harmit Singh, who all ran uncontested.
According to a person familiar with the matter, Rose and
Davis will remain on the board, with one of them filling Smith's
empty seat until next year's election, while Maggard will step
down. The board will remain at nine members.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Andrew Hay,
Marguerita Choy and G Crosse)