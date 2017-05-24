版本:
ISS recommends two activist nominees for Buffalo Wild Wings board

NEW YORK May 24 Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Wednesday that owners of Buffalo Wild Wings stock vote for two of three board directors nominated by activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management.

"The dissident has presented a compelling case that additional board change is warranted," ISS said in its research report.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)
