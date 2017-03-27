Buffalo Wild Wings adds activist investor Marcato's nominee to slate

March 27 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc on Monday nominated Sam Rovit, who is part of activist shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP's four-member slate, to stand for election to its board.

Marcato, which is led by activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire, officially launched a proxy fight against the company in February.

Rovit is chief executive officer of CTI Foods.

The company also nominated Janice Fields, who served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of McDonald's USA from 2006 to 2010, to be elected to its board.

The company said James Damian, who had previously served as board chairman, and Michael Johnson will retire from the board at the annual meeting.

Buffalo Wild Wings' annual meeting is expected in May.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)