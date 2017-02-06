Marcato Capital nominates four directors to Buffalo Wild Wings

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Hedge fund manager Mick McGuire upped the ante in his fight for change at casual restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, nominating himself and three others to its board.
This comes two months after McGuire started talks with the company's franchise owners, saying they could have better access to innovations and grow more if his ideas were implemented.
The other candidates from McGuire's Marcato Capital Management LP are former Chief Executive of Yum Brands' Pizza Hut, Scott Bergren, current CEO of CTI Foods Sam Rovit, and former global chief development officer at TGI Fridays, Lee Sanders.
Marcato owns about 5.2 percent of Buffalo Wild's shares and has asked for management to overhaul how it allocates capital and add people with relevant restaurant and finance experience to its management and board ranks. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.