UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BOSTON Aug 17 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management is pushing Buffalo Wild Wings to shake up its executive ranks and board, saying the casual restaurant chain's stock price could nearly triple if the business were run better.
"The Company must improve its experience and sophistication in areas of restaurant operations, franchise system development, corporate finance, and capital markets," the hedge fund's founder Mick McGuire wrote in a letter to the company's board chairman, which was released in a filing on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.