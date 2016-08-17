Hedge fund Marcato wants to see new talent at Buffalo Wild Wings

BOSTON Aug 17 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management is pushing Buffalo Wild Wings to shake up its executive ranks and board, saying the casual restaurant chain's stock price could nearly triple if the business were run better.

"The Company must improve its experience and sophistication in areas of restaurant operations, franchise system development, corporate finance, and capital markets," the hedge fund's founder Mick McGuire wrote in a letter to the company's board chairman, which was released in a filing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)