Fidelity star stock pickers exit positions in Buffalo Wild Wings

| BOSTON
BOSTON May 12 Two star stock pickers at
Fidelity Investments exited their positions in Buffalo Wild
Wings during the first quarter, as the restaurant chain
faces pressure from an activist investor pushing to oust its
chief executive.
Boston-based Fidelity owned about 4 percent of Buffalo Wild
Wings' stock at the end of March, down from 15 percent three
months earlier, according to a regulatory filing made late
Thursday.
Fidelity portfolio managers Steven Wymer and Gavin Baker,
currently crushing rival managers returns with big tech stock
bets, led the way as the mutual fund giant sold 1.85 million
shares in Buffalo Wild Wings during the first quarter.
Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, which owns 6
percent of Buffalo Wild Wings, has been courting big
shareholders as it seeks to replace the company's chief
executive officer, Sally Smith, and win board seats.
Wymer's $36 billion Fidelity Growth Company Fund owned no
Buffalo Wild Wings shares at the end of March, according to the
regulatory filing. At the end of February, the fund owned
368,831 shares; it had reported owning 600,000 shares at the end
of 2016.
The fund's year-to-date total return of 15.75 percent is
double the S&P 500's 7.74 percent gain, according to Morningstar
Inc data, as of Thursday. Wymer has beat 83 percent of his peers
during that period.
Baker's $14.8 billion Fidelity OTC Portfolio also
held no Buffalo Wild Wings shares at the end of March, the
filing shows. At the end of 2016, the fund owned 255,600 shares.
The OTC Portfolio's year-to-date total return of 19.78
percent is beating 99 percent of actively managed large-cap
growth funds.
A Fidelity spokesman declined to comment.
Marcato last month ratcheted up the pressure on Buffalo Wild
Wings by calling on Smith, who's held the top job since 1996, to
retire and urging fellow shareholders to vote for its slate of
four directors at the June 2 annual meeting. The hedge fund
wants management to franchise more of its stores, increase sales
and raise profit margins.
Buffalo Wild Wings' shares traded at $156.30 on Friday
afternoon, up 1 percent for the year-to-date. Marcato has said
that the share price could top $400 in the next four years if
its plans for improvement are implemented.
Not all Fidelity managers have a negative view. Patrick
Venanzi's $2.9 billion Small Cap Growth Fund built a
new position of 205,200 shares during the first quarter. Buffalo
Wild Wings accounted for 1.2 percent of the fund's assets.
