UPDATE 3-Buffalo Wild Wings banks on discounts to drive sales

* Q3 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.59
* Q3 rev up 30.7 pct at $197.8 mln vs est $190.6 mln
* Q3 comp sales up 5.7 percent at company-owned restaurants
* Sees Q4 comp sales to rise 8.3 pct
* Shares up 5 percent after the bell
(Adds conference call details, analysts comments, updates share
move)
By Meenakshi Iyer
Oct 19 U.S. bar and grill chain Buffalo Wild
Wings Inc is looking at higher promotions and sales to
offset rising commodity cost pressures in the coming quarters.
The company, which owns about 795 Buffalo Wild Wings
locations in the United States and Canada, said same-store sales
at company-owned restaurants will almost double to 8.3 percent
in the fourth quarter.
"I think with this kind of a same-store sales increase, they
can leverage any kind of a pressure from wing cost," Wedbush
Securities analyst Nick Setyan told Reuters.
Chicken wing costs make up a fifth of the company's costs.
Traditional wings prices were $1.16 per pound for the
quarter, which was 18 percent lower than last year's average of
$1.42.
The company also said the NBA (National Basketball
association) lockout will not impact the coming quarter.
"NBA isn't a huge driver for restaurant sales...It really
isn't until the finals," Chief Executive Sally Smith said on a
call with analysts.
Buffalo Wild Wings banks on a strong NFL and NBA season to
drive sales. Although NFL players have resumed regular season,
NBA's future remains undetermined after two weeks of regular
season were cancelled.
STRONG NFL SEASON
The company, whose peers include Ruby Tuesday Inc and
DineEquity Inc's Applebee's posted a 32 percent increase
in profit for the third quarter.
The company, known for its Buffalo, New York-style chicken
wings, benefited from lower chicken prices and continued visits
by football fans to their restaurants after the regular NFL
season resumed.
"With the NFL season intact and the return to college games,
fans filled our restaurants...for the game days," CEO Smith
said.
Third-quarter same-restaurant sales -- a key measure of
restaurant health -- rose 5.7 percent at company-owned
restaurants and 4.2 percent at franchised restaurants.
Buffalo Wild Wings' shares were up 5 percent in extended
trade on Wednesday. They closed at $58.04 on Nasdaq on
Wednesday. They have shed about 17 percent of their value since
touching their year-high in mid-July.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)