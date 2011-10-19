UPDATE 3-Buffalo Wild Wings banks on discounts to drive sales

* Q3 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.59

* Q3 rev up 30.7 pct at $197.8 mln vs est $190.6 mln

* Q3 comp sales up 5.7 percent at company-owned restaurants

* Sees Q4 comp sales to rise 8.3 pct

* Shares up 5 percent after the bell (Adds conference call details, analysts comments, updates share move)

By Meenakshi Iyer

Oct 19 U.S. bar and grill chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc is looking at higher promotions and sales to offset rising commodity cost pressures in the coming quarters.

The company, which owns about 795 Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the United States and Canada, said same-store sales at company-owned restaurants will almost double to 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

"I think with this kind of a same-store sales increase, they can leverage any kind of a pressure from wing cost," Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan told Reuters.

Chicken wing costs make up a fifth of the company's costs.

Traditional wings prices were $1.16 per pound for the quarter, which was 18 percent lower than last year's average of $1.42.

The company also said the NBA (National Basketball association) lockout will not impact the coming quarter.

"NBA isn't a huge driver for restaurant sales...It really isn't until the finals," Chief Executive Sally Smith said on a call with analysts.

Buffalo Wild Wings banks on a strong NFL and NBA season to drive sales. Although NFL players have resumed regular season, NBA's future remains undetermined after two weeks of regular season were cancelled.

STRONG NFL SEASON

The company, whose peers include Ruby Tuesday Inc and DineEquity Inc's Applebee's posted a 32 percent increase in profit for the third quarter.

The company, known for its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings, benefited from lower chicken prices and continued visits by football fans to their restaurants after the regular NFL season resumed.

"With the NFL season intact and the return to college games, fans filled our restaurants...for the game days," CEO Smith said.

Third-quarter same-restaurant sales -- a key measure of restaurant health -- rose 5.7 percent at company-owned restaurants and 4.2 percent at franchised restaurants.

Buffalo Wild Wings' shares were up 5 percent in extended trade on Wednesday. They closed at $58.04 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. They have shed about 17 percent of their value since touching their year-high in mid-July. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)