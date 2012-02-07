UPDATE 1-Buffalo Wild Wings Q4 beats Street; shares up

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
* Q4 EPS $0.73 vs est $0.67
* Q4 revenue up 34.5 pct at $220.5 mln
* Shares up more than 12 pct after the bell
Feb 7 U.S. bar and grill chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations as more people dined at both its new and existing restaurants.
The company's shares were up more than 12 percent after the bell. The stock closed at $70.19 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $13.6 million, or 73 cents a share, from $10.2 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, whose peers include Ruby Tuesday Inc and DineEquity Inc's Applebee's, said revenue jumped 34.5 percent to $220.5 million.
Same-store sales rose 8.9 percent in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 67 cents a share, on revenue of $210.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
