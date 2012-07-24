Buffalo Wild Wings results miss Street on higher costs

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
* Q2 EPS $0.62 vs est $0.68
* Q2 rev $238.7 mln vs est $240.2 mln
* Shares fall 17 pct after market
July 24 U.S. casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc posted quarterly results below Wall Street estimates on higher costs of chicken wings.
Second-quarter profit rose to $11.7 million, or 62 cents per share, from $10.7 million, or 58 c ents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at the company, which operates 835 sports-themed restaurants in the United States and Canada, rose 29.7 percent to $238.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $240.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have risen about 26 percent this year, were down 17 percent in after-market trading. They closed at $78.90 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.