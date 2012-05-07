Warren Buffett buying amid market dip - TV

* Berkshire adding to holdings of 2 stocks - CNBC
May 7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is adding to its
shareholdings of two U.S. companies amid a market dip, Warren
Buffett said on Monday.
In an interview on cable television network CNBC from just
outside his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway's home base
of Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett also said he was nonplussed by the
dip in European shares after last weekend's election results in
France and Greece.
"It's going to be very, very difficult to resolve their
problems," Buffett said of the euro zone countries, though he
insisted they would do so eventually. He declined to say which
to which two portfolio stocks Berkshire was adding, though he
said Berkshire bought on Friday and would buy more today.
Over the weekend, Berkshire held its annual shareholder
meeting in Omaha, a festival-like event that draws nearly 40,000
people for an hours-long question-and-answer session with
Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.
It was during that session that Buffett revealed he had very
nearly made an acquisition of more than $22 billion recently,
which would have been one of his biggest ever.
The 81-year-old Buffett, recently stricken with early stage
prostate cancer, also spent much of the day reassuring
shareholders he was in good health.
While Buffett has his acolytes, not everyone was impressed
with the performance. Australian hedge fund manager John
Hempton, in a post on his blog on Saturday, said the day was
full of the usual questions on politics, economics and the like.
"I got all this -- and for the most part I got the usual
homily answers. (The same questions were asked last year and the
year before and the year before that. Answers can be got from
meeting notes)," Hempton wrote.
During the CNBC interview, Buffett also reiterated his
support for Wal-Mart Stores Inc, saying a scandal over
bribe payments in Mexico did not change his opinion of the
stock, of which he is the fifth-largest holder.