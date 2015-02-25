Buffett sets sights on German companies

BERLIN Feb 25 Renowned U.S. investor Warren
Buffett is readying for an acquisition spree in Europe's biggest
economy after setting the ball rolling last week with the
purchase of a niche German retailer by his Berkshire Hathaway
holding company.
In an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday,
Buffett said that he liked German companies because of the
regulatory and legal protection for investors, as well as the
global reach of even smaller businesses, such as Detlev Louis
Motorrad-Vertriebs, the motorcycle apparel and accessories
retailer bought last week.
"We are definitely interested in buying more German
companies," told the newspaper. "Germany is a great market: lots
of people, lots of purchasing power and Germans are productive.
We also like the regulatory and legal framework."
Buffett, who said he is ready to pay cash for good German
companies, said the euro's weakness was only one factor for the
decision to ramp up investments in Germany.
"The bottom line is that the weak euro is naturally good for
acquisitions," he said. "But the euro's exchange rate is not our
primary motivation. We simply want to own more good companies in
Germany - that's our goal."
Asked about past rumours that Berkshire Hathaway was
interested in buying German sweet maker Haribo and printing
press manufacturer Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, he
said: "Sometimes there are reports that we're interested even
though it's not true. But if you can arrange a transaction, I'd
pay you a fee."
Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy Detlev Louis for a little
more than 400 million euros ($456 million).
