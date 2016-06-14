版本:
Buffett says anonymous woman wins $3.46 mln charity auction for lunch

By Jonathan Stempel
    June 14 Warren Buffett on Tuesday said the
anonymous bidder who agreed last week at an annual charity
auction to pay $3,456,789 to have lunch with him, matching the
previous record high, is a woman.
    "The one thing I will tell you, because we're in this crowd:
It's a woman," Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, said at a United State of Women
conference in Washington.
    The winner and up to seven friends can dine with Buffett at
the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in midtown Manhattan. An
anonymous bidder also paid $3,456,789 to win the 2012 auction.
    Proceeds go to Glide, a San Francisco charity that provides
food, healthcare and other services to people who are homeless,
poor or struggling with substance abuse.
    Buffett has raised roughly $23.6 million for Glide in 17
auctions dating to 2000.
    At least one prior winner was a woman. In 2009, Courtenay
Wolfe of Canada's Salida Capital prevailed with a $1,680,300
bid.
    Buffett called Glide, led by the Rev. Cecil Williams and his
wife Janice Mirikitani, a "remarkable social organization," and
encouraged higher bids in 2017.
    "If you'd like to buy it next year, $3.5 million is just a
suggested price," he told the audience. "Plus tip, of course,
for the lunch."
    A webcast of Buffett's comments was available on YouTube.

 (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)

