UPDATE 2-Buffett tells Fox Business he wants a company in Europe

NEW YORK Feb 4 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett said on Wednesday he is likely to buy a small business
in Western Europe and he would like to buy more businesses
abroad.
"We'd like to buy more businesses around the world,"
Buffett, the head of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
Over the past 50 years, Berkshire has bought dozens of
companies in sectors ranging from insurance to railroads.
Buffett's purchases have largely focused on the United
States. In his letter to shareholders last year, for example, he
wrote that "the mother lode of opportunity resides in America."
With growth in the world's largest economy outpacing many
developed markets and valuations moving higher, Buffett has also
in recent years noted the difficulty in finding so-called
elephants - acquisitions large enough to move the needle at
Berkshire Hathaway.
Buffett also believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will find it
difficult to raise interest rates this year.
"I think it's going to be very tough to raise rates when
you've got what's going on around the world," he said.
The Fed is now weighing what would be its first interest
rate increase since 2006, but low U.S. inflation and sluggish
growth around the world could constrain the central bank from
changing policy.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries remain low by historical
standards, with the 10-year Treasury note yielding
1.75 percent on Wednesday and the 30-year Treasury bond
yielding 2.346 percent.
Despite expectations that yields would rise last year, they
in fact dipped further - and have continued their slide this
year.
Buffett said the "last asset" he would want to buy is a
30-year government bond.
Buffett also briefly discussed the 2016 presidential
election, saying he would "100 percent" support Democrat Hillary
Clinton if she ran for the office.
Buffett was joined by Tony Nicely, the chief executive of
Berkshire-owned insurer Geico, for part of the interview.
Nicely said Geico is working to roll out products linked to
ride service Uber.
"We want to insure Uber drivers," he added.
