Buffett, Gates have hope for America after Trump ascension

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 27 Bill Gates and Warren Buffett
on Friday expressed optimism that the United States will move
ahead as a nation, even as it works through political
differences and gets used to the new Trump administration.
The world's two richest people were speaking to students at
Columbia University after U.S. President Donald Trump started to
unwind the work of his predecessor Barack Obama in a series of
executive orders, prompting concern from critics over what the
actions mean for Americans and their place in the world.
"I am confident that America will move ahead," Buffett said.
Gates, meanwhile, said the desire for innovation and support
for research are "strong" and "largely bipartisan," despite
differences on how to accomplish and fund both.
"This administration is new enough; we don't know how its
budget priorities are going to come out," but there is much
intensity to ensure that the executive branch and Congress
encourage "amazing things," Gates said.
Gates co-founded and was the first chief executive of
Microsoft Corp, while Buffett runs the conglomerate
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Forbes magazine said on Friday that Gates is worth $85.2
billion and Buffett is worth $73.9 billion.
An estimated 1,300 people attended Friday's event to watch
the close friends, who have known each other for a quarter
century.
Gates is also a Berkshire director, while Buffett is
donating much of his wealth to the charitable foundation set up
by Gates and his wife, Melinda.
Both told students it is important to invest and focus on
doing good works over the long term, despite the impulse or
perceived need for shorter-term thinking.
Gates said this was particularly true in areas such as
climate change and vaccinations, calling it just as important to
be sure people can get vaccines as it is to develop them.
Buffett said: "It's very hard to have politicians think of
something that's wonderful for the country 20 years from now" if
the short-term impact might cost them reelection, with their
decisions often tainted by too much money, which he called "bad
news."
He also stressed the importance of immigration, a central
issue for Trump, whom neither Buffett nor Gates discussed.
Buffett said the country has been "blessed" by immigrants,
and might have come out quite different had the physicists
Albert Einstein and Leo Szilard not in 1939 urged U.S. President
Franklin Roosevelt to develop a nuclear program to counter
threats from Nazi Germany.
"If it weren't for those two immigrants, who knows if we
would be sitting in this room," Buffett said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
editing by Bill Rigby)