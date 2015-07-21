UPDATE 3-Buffett says reports that he bought Greek island 'a total fabrication'

(Adds clarity on Proto Enterprises and Proto Thema, quotes from
Proto's manager assistant)
NEW YORK, July 21 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett said on Tuesday that media reports that he and Italian
real estate agent Alessandro Proto together purchased the island
of St. Thomas, southwest of Athens, are "a total fabrication."
"Until the reports started coming out I had never heard of
the guy (Proto) who is making the claims about the Greek
Island," Buffett said in a statement emailed by a spokeswoman.
The newspaper Proto Thema reported the sale on Saturday and
various news agencies repeated it, including the
Athens-Macedonian News Agency and a Newsweek website.
In an emailed reply to Reuters, Proto's company, Proto
Enterprises, said Proto's statement was misconstrued. Proto
Enterprises is not affiliated with Proto Thema, which means
First Issue in Greek.
"Mr. Proto never said that Warren Buffet has bought an
island in Greece. He said there was interest in offering an
island to Mr. Buffett," Federica Sala, Proto's manager
assistant, said in the email. "And if the media report the news
in a different way, (it) is not our responsibility," Sala said.
Sala said Proto was hoping to capitalize on the coverage to
"get directly to Mr. Buffett."
And then it concluded with a rephrasing of a famous quote
Buffett often uses: "you only find out who is swimming naked
when the tide goes out."
Sala wrote: "It's only when the tide goes down you see who
is dressed. And in this particular case Mr. Proto is dressed and
will sell an island in Greece to Mr. Buffet sooner or later."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; additional reporting from Stephen
Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Christian Plumb)