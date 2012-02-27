版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 20:59 BJT

Buffett--Unemployment unlikely to go back to 9 pct

Feb 27 The unemployment rate is unlikely to tick back up to 9 percent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Monday.

Buffett said Berkshire's businesses not related to housing are hiring and Berkshire as a whole is likely to have more employees at year's end than at the start of the year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐