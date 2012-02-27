版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 21:41 BJT

Buffett--Could sell J&J stock if needed

Feb 27 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is holding onto its Johnson & Johnson stake for now but could consider selling it given the company's recent problems, Warren Buffett said on Monday.

The company "obviously has messed up in a lot of ways in the last few years," he said in a CNBC interview, adding it was not clear why.

