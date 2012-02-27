Buffett--Could sell J&J stock if needed

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is holding onto its Johnson & Johnson stake for now but could consider selling it given the company's recent problems, Warren Buffett said on Monday.
The company "obviously has messed up in a lot of ways in the last few years," he said in a CNBC interview, adding it was not clear why.
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing