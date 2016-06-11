版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 11日 星期六 23:14 BJT

Anonymous bidder pays $3.46 million for Warren Buffett lunch

By Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax
    June 11 An anonymous bidder agreed at auction to
pay $3,456,789 to eat lunch with Warren Buffett, tying the
record for the right to dine with one of the world's most
admired investors.
    Money will go to Glide, a San Francisco charity that
provides food, health care and other services to people who are
homeless, poor or struggling with substance abuse.
    The five-day auction on eBay ended on Friday night.
The winning bid matched the sum paid by an anonymous bidder in
2012, the most expensive single charity item sold on eBay.
    Buffett has held 17 annual auctions for Glide, raising about
$23.6 million.
    The Rev. Cecil Williams, co-founder of Glide and pastor
since 1963 of the Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, said
Buffett's involvement has attracted more interest in the
charity, helping it fund its $17-million annual budget.
    Glide provides services including an estimated 750,000 free
meals, 815,000 syringes, and day care and after school programs
for 450 children each year.
    "This one was really one of the best we've had in my over 50
years," Williams, 86, said after the auction.
    The successful bidder and up to seven friends can dine with
Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan. All
topics are fair game apart from where Buffett will invest next.
    Buffett, 85, is the world's third-richest person, worth
$66.5 billion, Forbes magazine said.
    He got rich building Berkshire Hathaway Inc into a
conglomerate with roughly 90 businesses including insurance,
energy, chemical, apparel and food companies, plus a railroad.
Buffett is donating virtually all of his wealth to charity.
    The auction was created by Buffett's first wife, Susan, and
continued after her death in 2004.
          
    According to Glide, the following are the winning bids in
the 17 auctions:
    2000: Pete Budlong, $25,000
    2001: Jim Halperin and Scott Tilson, $20,000
    2002: Jim Halperin and Scott Tilson, $25,000
    2003: David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital, $250,100
    2004: Jason Choo, Singapore, $202,100
    2005: Anonymous, $351,100
    2006: Yongping Duan, California, $620,100
    2007: Mohnish Pabrai, Guy Spier, Harina Kapoor, $650,100
    2008: Zhao Danyang, Pure Heart Asset Management, China,
$2,110,100
    2009: Courtenay Wolfe, Salida Capital, Canada, $1,680,300
    2010: Ted Weschler, $2,626,311
    2011: Ted Weschler, $2,626,411
    2012: Anonymous, $3,456,789
    2013: Anonymous, $1,000,100
    2014: Andy Chua, Singapore, $2,166,766
    2015: Zhu Ye, Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co, China,
$2,345,678
    2016: Anonymous, $3,456,789
    

 (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐