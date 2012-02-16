RPT-Buffett, Malone: Not-so odd investment pair

* Berkshire takes large stake in Liberty Media
* Buffett, Malone at opposite ends of CEO spectrum
* Investors say pairing shows similar qualities
By Ben Berkowitz
BOSTON, Feb 15 Investing can make for
strange bedfellows.
On Tuesday Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
reported taking a 1.48 percent stake in John Malone's Liberty
Media in the fourth quarter, nearly enough to make
Berkshire a top-10 shareholder. Berkshire also ramped up its
stake to nearly 3 percent in satellite broadcaster DirecTV
, which Malone formerly chaired and in which he remains a
major holder.
Aside from their riches, savvy investing and simple
lifestyles, the two investors could not be more opposite:
Buffett built a diversified financial and industrial empire and
has famously called the low income-tax rate he pays unfair.
Malone built a media powerhouse through deals structured to
incur the least tax.
Though the pairing may look odd, investors say the two are
in many ways kindred.
Malone "is a guy who's super savvy," said Bill Smead of
Smead Asset Management, which has about 3 percent of its equity
assets in Berkshire shares.
"In the cable/new media world of the last 30 years, he's
been the Warren Buffett."
Liberty also has one of Buffett's very favorite virtues - it
is cheap, trading at 5.5 times cash flow, against a multiple of
7 or 8 times for peers.
"There's a sizeable discount to the company's net asset
value and I think they're going to reduce that," said Collins
Stewart analyst Thomas Eagan.
He adds that Liberty appears less risky than its peers and
has plenty of opportunities to add value with asset sales or
spin-offs. It owns the Atlanta Braves baseball team and has
significant interests in SiriusXM radio, concert promoter Live
Nation and the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain. It also has
minority investments in Time Warner Inc and Viacom
.
Given the size of the Berkshire investment, worth about $147
million at the current stock price, it is likely the bet was
actually not made by Buffett, but rather by his relatively new
lieutenant, Todd Combs. Combs, one of two investment managers
hired to help run Berkshire's portfolio, is thought to be the
architect of Berkshire's recent investments in the $200 million
or less range.
It also reflects the influence of Ted Weschler, the other
new Berkshire investment manager who just started this year.
Weschler's last holdings report at his former fund shows he
owned 1.9 million shares of Liberty Media.
'DARTH VADER' THE ENGINEER
Combs, Weschler or Buffett, though, it is still an
unexpected pairing. While Buffett's homespun charm makes him
popular with Washington types, for example, Malone earned the
nickname "Darth Vader" from Al Gore when the former vice
president was still a senator, according to the 2002 biography
"Cable Cowboy."
Malone, who holds a PhD from Johns Hopkins University, is
known as a brilliant financial mind who loathes government
interference in business. His deals are often complex and
intricate, structured primarily with a focus on paying as little
tax as possible.
In 2009, for example, Liberty Media Corp recorded a tax
benefit of $16 million despite having pre-tax income of
$621 million. In 2010 it had a tax benefit of $379 million even
though it had pre-tax income of $1.56 billion.
Tracking stocks, spin-offs, reverse Morris Trust mergers and
other financial engineering moves are all hallmarks of Malone's
dealmaking. He follows a "trade up" business philosophy, whereby
he trades equity positions in one company for smaller stakes in
larger companies.
Malone has used this strategy to develop partnerships with
nearly every major media company or mogul of note over the last
30 years.
For Buffett, it seems the investment has already paid off.
Liberty shares are up 12 percent this year and 43 percent from
the low they made early in the fourth quarter.
Berkshire increased its position in DirecTV nearly five-fold
in the quarter, making it a top-10 investor with 2.9 percent.
Malone, former chairman of DirecTV, also holds a top-10 stake,
with 3.8 percent.
There is no question, either, that the two men know each
other and have talked business before. In 2009, Malone told
reporters on the sidelines of the Allen & Co media conference in
Idaho that he and Buffett had privately discussed what was at
that time one of the hottest media properties around.
The notoriously technology-averse Buffett, Malone confided
to reporters, had told him he'd be willing to pay a subscription
fee to use YouTube.