Buffett buys Dutch poultry-processing device maker

AMSTERDAM May 4 A unit of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought Meyn Holding, a Dutch
firm that makes machines used to process poultry including
stunners, killers, head-pullers and feet-cutters, from private
equity firm Altor.
CTB Inc, a Berkshire subsidiary, bought Meyn Holding which
owns Meyn Food Processing Technology, the world leader in
equipment used to transport, kill, clean and package birds.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Meyn, which employs
about 1,000 people, last year reported earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 32 million euros
on revenue of 205 million euros ($268.8 million).
CTB sells equipment such as egg collectors and feeders for
live chickens and pigs.
"Meyn is a great match for CTB. The acquisition joins
together leading companies in two distinct sectors of the
poultry industry," Victor A. Mancinelli, CTB chief executive,
said in a statement.
"The acquisition will provide CTB with the ability to offer
global poultry companies total solutions from grow-out through
the eventual processing cycle."