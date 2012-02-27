版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 19:52 BJT

Buffett: Chosen successor does not know it

Feb 27 Warren Buffett's chosen successor as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway does not know he has been chosen for the role, Buffett told CNBC on Monday.

The board has a name in mind and has had for years now, Buffett said Monday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐