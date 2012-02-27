版本:
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Buffett--Adding IBM but more tech unlikely

Feb 27 Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought more shares in International Business Machines Corp during the first quarter but is unlikely to do much more investing in the technology sector, Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday.

Buffett, asked about Apple Inc, said he has never bought the shares. He did note, though, that Apple's late CEO Steve Jobs contacted him a few years ago seeking advice about that company's substantial cash pile.

