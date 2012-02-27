Buffett--Wells Fargo my favorite bank stock

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 Warren Buffett would choose Wells Fargo & Co if he could only own one bank stock, the legendary investor told CNBC on Monday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is already a major Wells shareholder. He told CNBC he thought American banks had rebounded from the financial crisis and were in their best shape ever.
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing