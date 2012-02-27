版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 21:15 BJT

Buffett--Wells Fargo my favorite bank stock

Feb 27 Warren Buffett would choose Wells Fargo & Co if he could only own one bank stock, the legendary investor told CNBC on Monday.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is already a major Wells shareholder. He told CNBC he thought American banks had rebounded from the financial crisis and were in their best shape ever.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐