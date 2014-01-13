版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Build A Bear Workshop-shares down 3.1 pct after the bell following prelim results

NEW YORK Jan 13 Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc : * Shares were down 3.1 percent after the bell following prelim results
