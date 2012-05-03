UPDATE 1-Build-A-Bear loss narrows on lower costs, shares up

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.10
* Q1 rev $96.4 mln vs est $97.6 mln
* Shares up as much as 14 pct
May 3 Stuffed toys retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss due to a fall in costs, sending its shares up as much as 14 percent.
First-quarter net loss narrowed to $1 million, or 6 cents per share, from a loss of $2.3 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.
Revenue was largely flat at $96.4 million, missing the $97.6 million analysts had expected.
Comparable store sales -- those at stores open for at least a year -- rose 3.6 percent in North America, home to over 80 percent of its stores. Overall comparable store sales were up 1.2 percent in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to make a loss of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's gross profit margin improved to 39.9 percent from 38.9 percent while its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses dipped from 43 percent of revenues to 41.5 percent.
Build-A-Bear shares were trading up 2 percent at $4.50 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
