Peter Thiel, others help home remodeling startup BuildZoom raise $10.6 mln

Oct 14 Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley investor
who co-founded PayPal and invested in Facebook in 2004, has now
invested in BuildZoom, a Y Combinator-backed startup that helps
U.S. customers find contractors for remodeling projects.
BuildZoom said on Wednesday it raised $10.6 million in a
Series A funding round led by Joe Lonsdale of venture capital
firm Formation 8, with participation from Thiel's Founder's Fund
and Y Combinator, the startup machine behind companies such as
Dropbox, Airbnb, Reddit and Stripe.
Lonsdale, a former PayPal executive and co-founder of data
company Palantir Technologies, will also join the board of
BuildZoom, the company said.
BuildZoom, started in 2011 by childhood friends Jiyan Wei
and David Petersen, has now raised $14.3 million since 2013,
when it was incorporated.
Y Combinator had invested $18,000 in BuildZoom in 2013 and
its latest funding is one of the incubator's first instances of
post-seed funding.
BuildZoom raised $2.15 million last October, which valued
the company at $26-$28 million. That round was also led by
Formation 8, co-founded by Lonsdale and best known for backing
virtual reality company Oculus VR.
BuildZoom helps people find a contractor by analyzing their
building permits and project history, relying more on big data
than on reviews and recommendations. Its database of more than
3.5 million contractors is the largest in the United States.
The contractors pay BuildZoom a commission based on the size
of the project, with smaller projects attracting higher
commissions.
The company's annualized revenue grew 800 percent in
September compared with a year earlier, BuildZoom co-founder and
President Wei said in an interview.
Wei said BuildZoom has had four or five takeover approaches
in the last two quarters, but the founders are not looking to
cash out.
