Bulgaria extends deadline again for Sofia airport tender

SOFIA Nov 7 Bulgaria has extended the bid
deadline for its tender to run Sofia airport by nearly a month
to Dec. 14 because of increased interest in the process, the
transport ministry said on Monday.
The government launched the tender in May to operate the
Balkan country's main airport for 35 years, expecting to bring
some 1.2 billion levs ($689 million) into state coffers.
Bulgaria already extended the deadline in September due to
strong interest in the process.
"There is a big interest among candidates, with more than
900 questions posted to the ministry by potential bidders," the
transport ministry spokesman said.
A source close to the matter told Reuters last week that
Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and
Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich would together bid for
the operation rights of the airport.
Prior to launching the tender, Bulgarian Transport Minister
Ivaylo Moskovski said operators of airports in Lyon, Dublin and
London Heathrow, as well as firms from Qatar and China, had also
expressed an interest.
The airport, which was used by more than 4 million
passengers last year, is currently operated by the state.
The concession procedure was temporarily put on hold
following a complaint to the Balkan country's competition
watchdog by a consortium that built a runway at one of the
terminals. That complaint was rejected in late June.
