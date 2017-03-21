版本:
Bulgaria should cancel Sofia airport tender -minister

SOFIA, March 21 Bulgaria should cancel its tender to run and operate Sofia airport, interim Transport Minister Hristo Aleksiev said on Tuesday, adding that granting concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport was not in the public interest.

Aleksiev said he would send his proposal to the government later this week.

The deadline for bids, currently May 19, has been delayed four times since last May when the previous government launched it.

The tender is expected to generate 1.2 billion levs ($662.80 million) for the state coffers.

($1 = 1.8105 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)
