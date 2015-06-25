Bulgaria ends banking privacy after Corpbank collapse costs billions

SOFIA, June 25 Bulgaria's parliament has
abolished banking privacy laws a year after the collapse of the
Balkan country's fourth largest lender that has already cost the
government more than 3.6 billion levs ($2 billion) in
compensation payouts.
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) was declared
bankrupt after a run on deposits last June, triggered the
biggest banking crisis in Bulgaria since the 1990s. An
international audit since then showed major failings in the way
the bank was run.
The move will allow disclosure on accounts, deposits and
loans of an insolvent bank's clients and allow forensic advisory
firm AlixPartners to help trace and recover Corpbank's assets.
The changes in the Credit Institutions Act, approved without
discussion by lawmakers on Thursday, will allow the company the
necessary tools to access records of all financial transactions.
Last month, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said all
information linked to the insolvent bank should be made public
so that "everything comes into the light".
Prosecutors have already launched several investigations
into the activities of top central bank officials and Corpbank's
auditors while the ad hoc committee tasked with investigating
the circumstances that led to the bankruptcy said it had found
numerous irregularities in the bank's operations.
The amendments also allow the names of any depositors that
had dealings with Corpbank after it was put under the central
bank's control to be made public as well as the names of
companies that borrowed from the bank and lent on the money.
More than 1,000 such accounts falsely amended to allow the
account holders to claim up to 100,000 euros ($112,000) in
guaranteed compensation.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Louise Ireland)